OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Plans by Mutual of Omaha to replace its Omaha headquarters have been put on hold.
The insurance company recently decided to put a pin in the idea of a new home base and instead focus on other priorities. Spokesman Jim Nolan says those other priorities include bolstering technology to support Mutual's growing insurance business.
The news comes after a more than yearlong study of a possible $200 million-plus project to replace Mutual's current headquarters in midtown Omaha. The plan had been to erect a new headquarters fairly close by.