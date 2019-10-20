OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in north-central Omaha.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 72nd and Wirt streets. Investigators say 36-year-old Fare Napo was speeding south on a motorcycle on 72nd Street when an eastbound car pulled out in front of him. Napo hit the driver's side of the car.
Napo was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he died.
Police did not say whether the 38-year-old driver of the car was injured.
The crash shut down a portion of 72nd Street for nearly three hours.