LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a pilot who was injured in the crash of an ultralight plane east of Lincoln told rescuers flying had been on his "bucket list."
The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday north of Pester Airport. The crumpled wreckage ended up nose-down in a mowed field within a few yards of a field of corn.
The 65-year-old pilot, Douglas Bornemeier, told Lincoln fire department rescuers he descended too steeply when trying to land. He added that the flight was an attempt at "checking flying off his bucket list."
The pilot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.