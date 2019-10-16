LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man accused of groping a girl at a Lincoln church has been imprisoned.

Lancaster County District Court records say 77-year-old John Swaim, of Greenwood, was sentenced Friday to four to five years and credited with 22 days already served in custody. He'd pleaded no contest to felony sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor sex assault charge in return.

Swaim was arrested in June last year after the girl, then 17, told a school employee that a man at her church had touched her inappropriately several times when she was ages 10 to 12. He described his actions to police as accidental touching during wrestling.

