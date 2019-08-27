OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in eastern Nebraska say a man has died after the car he was riding in was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon on West Center Road just west of Omaha. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says an eastbound car had stopped in the road with its blinker on, waiting to turn left when the truck driven by Nicholas Glenning slammed into the back of it. First responders arrived to find CPR being performed on 29-year-old Robert O'Brien, who had been a passenger in the car. O'Brien was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital, where he died the next day.
A dog in the back seat of the car also was killed. Authorities continue to investigate the crash.