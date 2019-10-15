NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - The local debut of a movie shot in North Platte is scheduled for Friday night.

The film is titled "Frances Ferguson" and is described as a dark comedy about a substitute teacher. The character named Frances Ferguson is unhappy with her life. The movie story covers her short relationship with a student and the small town's reaction to the scandal.

The film was directed and co-written by Lincoln native Bob Byington, who cast North Platte residents in some roles. The shoot took about three weeks in September 2017.

The first North Platte showing is set to begin at 7 p.m. at North Platte's Fox Theatre and the second at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tags

In other news

Suspect in Islamic Center theft scheduled for plea hearing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Court records say a man charged with breaking into the Islamic Center of Lawrence and stealing donations boxes was in possession of almost $1,200 in cash when he was arrested in a Kansas City suburb several days later.