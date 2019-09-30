LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lincoln police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Officers sent to check a report of a shooting a little after 10 p.m. Sunday were diverted to a parking lot about 3 miles north of downtown. Police say the officers began CPR on the boy, and then he was taken to a hospital. He died there.
Lincoln schools identified the teen as Ali Al-Burkat, a junior at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Chief Jeff Bliemeister says he was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot near an apartment complex. The other males in the car drove the victim to the parking lot, where they sought help.
No arrests have been reported.