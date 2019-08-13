LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officers have cited a 29-year-old mother who they say left her two children in a hot car while shopping at a store on the south side of Lincoln.
A woman who'd spotted the sweating children in the car a little before 5 p.m. Sunday told police she asked the older child, who was around 11, to unlock a car door. The child did, so the woman was able to get the child and a month-old sibling into her air-conditioned car to wait for officers. The National Weather Service says the Lincoln temperature at the time was 86 degrees.
Officer Angela Sands says the children's mother was cited for child negligence. Sands says the mother estimated that she'd been in the Kohl's store for 15 to 20 minutes.
