LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lincoln officials are working on rules that would help keep riders and others safe when battery-powered rental scooters show up in the capital city.
Scooter-sharing companies have expressed interest in coming to Lincoln, but city-county planning director David Cary won't say which companies.
Cary says the Omaha's experience with the scooters' six-month pilot program may provide good guidance for Lincoln officials.
In Omaha the scooters can't be used on sidewalks, and users must follow all rules of the road when driving them. The scooters' speed is limited to 35 mph.
The companies are required to collect and charge the scooters each night for redistribution the next day.