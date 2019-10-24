LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Lincoln day care employee accused of child pornography.
U.S. District Court records say 26-year-old Titus Miller, of Lincoln, is charged with production and distribution of child pornography. A federal magistrate ordered Wednesday that Miller remain in custody.
The day care, Playful Painters, was closed as the investigation continued. Miller worked there as a night manager.
It's not clear whether investigators think any children at the day care appeared in any porn. Court records that have been released to the public don't say. Lincoln police and FBI representatives referred questions to the U.S. attorney's office in Omaha.