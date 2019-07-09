LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Plans have been filed for what appears to be a large data center just north of Lincoln.
A company called Agate LLC filed the plans with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department for a data center at 56th Street and Interstate 80 that would be built on 590 acres.
A site plan shows at least two buildings as part of an initial phase, but few other details are in the application. A traffic study submitted with the plans says construction could start next year and involve as many as 500 workers.
Agate, which has a Delaware address on documents filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, appears to be a front company for some other entity.