OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Storms that rumbled across Nebraska left behind some flooded streets, fields, and some damaged trees, buildings and vehicles.
Late Tuesday night storms socked Scotts Bluff County, where the Scottsbluff airport reported a wind gust of 73 mph.
Retired National Weather Service employee Dennis Ronne told said more than 2 inches of rain fell on northeast Scottsbluff in a little over an hour. The National Weather Service said early Wednesday that nearly 3.8 inches of rain fell in Broken Bow.
High winds reported elsewhere included a gust of 69 mph near Thedford in north-central Nebraska and a gust of 62 mph near Friend in southeast Nebraska.
It's unclear whether anyone's been injured.