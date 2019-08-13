GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - Funeral services have been set for a sister and brother killed in multi-vehicle crash last week that also seriously injured their mother and two other siblings.
Services for 16-year-old Abby Young and 10-year-old Stephen Young will be Thursday at Westside Church in Omaha. A graveside service will be held the following Monday at Omaha National Cemetery.
Abby was set to enter her junior year at Millard West High School this fall, and Stephen would have been a fifth-grader at Reagan Elementary.
Both were in their family's minivan when it was hit from behind by a dump truck as the van was stopped at a red light near Gretna. Also in the van were the children's mother and two siblings.