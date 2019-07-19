LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Fremont woman has been charged with vehicular homicide for a May crash that killed a Lincoln man.

Seventy three-year-old Lois Vachal pleaded not guilty at her first court appearance last week.

Prosecutors say Vachal ran a red light at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 77, hitting another vehicle. A passenger in that vehicle, 74-year-old Dennis Plautz, died a short time later at a Lincoln hospital.

The crash also injured the vehicle's driver, Vachal and two passengers in Vachal's minivan.

