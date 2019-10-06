Fraternity disbands Omaha chapter following complaint

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has disbanded its University of Nebraska at Omaha chapter following a woman's complaint that a man groped her at during a party at the chapter's house last month.

The fraternity's decision is effective immediately.

Heather Kirk is the fraternity's chief communications officer. She said in a statement Thursday that the UNO chapter was disbanded for violating fraternity and university alcohol and risk management policies.

Kirk says the national fraternity received a report of policy violations related to a social event in September and that it worked with UNO to suspend the chapter and launch an investigation.

The fraternity's review found evidence of the violations and "unacceptable traditions in the chapter experience."

