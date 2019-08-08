LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former Lincoln police officer has been found guilty of buying alcohol for his teenage girlfriend.

A jury on Tuesday convicted 26-year-old Scott Bierle of procuring alcohol for a minor. He was cited earlier this year after the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said he bought alcohol for his 19-year-old girlfriend at a bar on Dec. 16 at a gathering of off-duty officers. The teen was also ticketed on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Bierle faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine when he's sentenced in October.

Bierle resigned Jan. 29, three weeks after he was ticketed. He had been with the Lincoln department since December 2015.

