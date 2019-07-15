OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Omaha Fire Department is buying backup protective gear for its firefighters.
The familiar yellow fire-retardant coats, trousers and suspenders must be cleaned after fires so the ash, soot and household carcinogens that foul them can be eliminated.
Fire union leaders say wearing protective gear before washing it - as happens on busy days - increases firefighters' exposure to chemicals and compounds that, over a career, increase firefighters' risk of getting cancer.
Fire Chief Dan Olsen has worked with the union on a plan to get every Omaha firefighter a second set of what they call "bunker gear" by the end of 2022. The costs were spread over four years to do so within the department's budget.