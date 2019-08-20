OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-month-old boy pulled from a backyard pool has died at an Omaha hospital.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that Kingston Goracke died Monday night at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. He lived with his parents in the Omaha suburb of Papillion.
The sheriff's office says first responders were sent Sunday afternoon to a reported drowning at a La Vista home. Family members were already performing CPR on the boy when the medics arrived. The medics took over, and the boy was sent to the hospital.