OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-month-old boy pulled from a backyard pool has died at an Omaha hospital.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that Kingston Goracke died Monday night at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. He lived with his parents in the Omaha suburb of Papillion.

The sheriff's office says first responders were sent Sunday afternoon to a reported drowning at a La Vista home. Family members were already performing CPR on the boy when the medics arrived. The medics took over, and the boy was sent to the hospital.

