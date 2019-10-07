TERRYTOWN, Neb. (AP) - Terrytown council members have decided to put off indefinitely a proposed ordinance that would have barred anyone from feeding geese, other waterfowl or other wild critters inside city limits.

The council had scheduled a third and final reading and vote last week. But City Attorney Libby Stobel told the council Thursday the proposal conflicts with a proposed zoning change that would allow residents to keep up to eight hens, either chicken, duck or turkey.

Stobel says the proposed ordinance defines ducks as waterfowl, so if the proposal were to be passed, people would be allowed to own ducks but not feed them.

Stobel recommended that before more discussion, council members should determine whether the ordinance was worth pursuing. They voted 4-0 to stop any further consideration of the measure.

Tags

In other news

Fraternity disbands Omaha chapter following complaint

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has disbanded its University of Nebraska at Omaha chapter following a woman's complaint that a man groped her at during a party at the chapter's house last month.

Lawyer says state settling lawsuit over breast cancer care

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A lawyer says Nebraska has agreed to pay $385,000 to a woman whose lawsuit said the state psychiatric hospital delayed her doctor-ordered mammogram for more than a year and then denied some radiation treatments for her breast cancer.