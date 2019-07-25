OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. Corps of Engineers is considering property buyouts, two new dams and a flood wall as options to reduce the flood threat in Omaha.
The Corps conducted a joint study with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District on quelling the flood threat and presented its findings at a public meeting Tuesday.
The study focuses on the flood threat in the Papillion Creek watershed, which includes significant portions of Douglas, Washington and Sarpy Counties.
The meeting drew more than 60 rural residents whose taxes may fund the urban development.
Corps project manager Tiffany Vanosdall says a draft recommendation and proposed costs will be released this fall.
One proposed dam is now in the preliminary planning stages on the South Papillion Creek in Sarpy County.