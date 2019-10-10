OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former financial controller of an Omaha business has been given a year and a day in prison for not paying federal withholding taxes.
U.S. District Court records say 53-year-old Rolley Bennett was sentenced Friday. He'd pleaded guilty to willful failure to pay withholding taxes. He was ordered to pay restitution of nearly $31,600.
Prosecutors say Bennett was controller for Diesel Power Equipment Co. when he didn't pay the withholding in 2013 and 2014. Prosecutors also say Bennett tried to conceal his actions.