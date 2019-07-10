OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) - A Colorado man has been accused of fatally beating a man in western Nebraska during a fight over the July Fourth holiday.

Keith County Court records say 42-year-old Timothy Walker, of Brighton, Colorado, is charged with felony manslaughter. Walker's next court hearing is scheduled for July 22.

Authorities say Walker and 31-year-old Justin Borowski got into a fight the night of July Fourth at a home north of Lake McConaughy. An arrest affidavit says Walker accused Borowski of stealing his prescription medication.

Borowski later was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. The affidavit says Borowski died Friday at a Kearney hospital. He lived in Grant.

