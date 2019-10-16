BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) - Proposals under consideration in an Omaha suburb could lead to the ouster of elected officials who leak information from meetings not open to the public.
A public hearing on the two proposals is scheduled for the Oct. 29 meeting of the Bellevue City Council.
The first proposal says dissemination of information from a closed session - also called an executive session - by an elected official could result in an "allegation of misconduct." The second proposal says a finding of misconduct could result in that official's removal from office.
City Administrator Jim Ristow says discussion on the proposals began in July, after a council member told a real estate agent about a negotiation between the city and a different real estate agent. Those negotiations had not been made public at the time.