NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have identified the driver of a car killed in a collision with a semitrailer south of North Platte.
The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 83, about 12 miles south of North Platte. Investigators say a car driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Budke was traveling north and passing another vehicle when it collided with the oncoming semi. Budke died at the scene.
Investigators say heavy fog at the time contributed to the crash.
The semi driver was not seriously hurt.