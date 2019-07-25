LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are checking for any links between the deaths of two people in Lincoln.
The first shooting occurred a little before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, when someone broke into a home about a mile east of downtown Lincoln and shot 34-year-old Audrea Craig.
Police say officers went to a hospital a few minutes later to check a report about a man with a gunshot wound who'd been helped by several people into the emergency room. He was pronounced dead later, and police are trying to identify the people who helped him. He's been identified as 26-year-old Martae Green, of Bellevue.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Thursday that investigators can't yet connect the two deaths, which have similar wounds and overlapping timelines.