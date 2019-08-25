HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - A Hastings man charged with murder now faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Prosecutors recently added the new charge against 22-year-old Daniel B. Harden, of Hastings. Two other people are also charged in connection with the 2017 death of Jose Hansen.

Prosecutors say Harden and another man, 19-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, tried to rob Hansen but wound up shooting him in the back.

Harden and Mullen have pleaded not guilty to the murder and weapons charges.

