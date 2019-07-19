Unemployment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials say Nebraska's unemployment rate remained unchanged in June at 3%.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary June rate matched the May rate and was two-tenths of a point higher than the June 2018 rate of 2.8%.

The new Nebraska rate is well below June's national preliminary rate of 3.7% - up a tenth of a point from 3.6% in May.

The June unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 3.1 percent...down 0.4 percent from May, and down 0.4 percent from a year ago.

State Labor Commissioner John Albin says several industries, including mining and construction and financial activities, reached record high employment levels last month.

Tags

In other news

Appreciate the bugs

Appreciate the bugs

OMAHA - Appreciate the bugs. That’s a phrase you don’t hear often but Creighton University entomology professor Dr. Ted Burk says 40% of all insect species are threatened with extinction over the next 10 years.