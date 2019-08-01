WASHINGTON D.C. - Pressure is mounting on Congress to pass the USMCA trade agreement.
State Farm Bureau presidents from around the country descended on Washington, D.C.
Indiana state president Randy Kron says passing USMCA is a no brainer.
"If we want deals with other countries, we go to show that we can make some deals. To me it's just common sense Mexico and Canada being trading partners, logistically Mexico is number one on corn - they want some ethanol, we need to cut a deal, get the trade barriers down, and let's get some commodities moving."
Kron says Congressman Collin Peterson of Minnesota, Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee expressed confidence in a passage before the end of the year.
The entire USMCA deal is estimated at an annual value to agriculture of $2.1 billion.