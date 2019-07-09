Big Ox Energy Plant

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - State regulators have extended a decision date on whether a troubled northeast Nebraska biogas plant gets to keep its state environmental permits.

A state-appointed hearing officer presided over a Monday hearing in which Big Ox Energy was given an opportunity to tell regulators why its two state permits should not be revoked. The officer approved the extension agreement between Nebraska and Denmark, Wisconsin-based Big Ox. The next hearing is set for Sept. 29.

Big Ox must report any further issues pertaining to the site of energy production and to properly handle the plant's environmental issues. The plant shut down in April to make repairs.

The company's permit to discharge wastewater into Sioux City, Iowa's regional treatment plant expired in May, and Sioux City officials have said the company must resolve several issues before it could be granted a new permit.

