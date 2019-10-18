NORFOLK - Numerous Nebraska state workers were recognized for their years of service Thursday at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley was in attendance and helped present the awards during the ceremony.
Foley said experienced state workers are vital to Nebraska.
"Albert Schweitzer who's a great humanitarian was once speaking in front of a large audience and made the comment, 'I don't know what your destiny will be but I know one thing, the only ones among you who will really be happy are those who have sought, and have found a way to serve.' All of you have done that. You've found a way to serve. You've given such large chunks of your life 10 years, 20, 30, 65 what ever it might have been."
Governor Pete Ricketts declared October as Teammate Recognition Month.
During this month Foley and others have been traveling to cities across the state and recognizing 1,743 state workers for their years of service and dedication.