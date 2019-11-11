LINCOLN - A partnership between two Nebraska agencies has reached a new level in assisting those who are leaving prison.
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Deputy Director Dawn-Renee Smith tells News Talk WJAG a year ago they partnered with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles to provide state identification cards to those who are preparing for release.
Smith says it was not a simple undertaking, and it took months of planning and coordination.
"One of the big barriers has been the ability for the DMV to be able to bring equipment into our facilities. They just recently were able to make that work."
Smith says state ID’s are necessary for a number of things including job seeking, obtaining a bank account, and securing housing.
She says they are looking forward to rolling this opportunity out to other facilities in the coming months.