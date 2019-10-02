Richard Brachle

STANTON - A Stanton man was sentenced to jail on animal abuse charges Wednesday.

According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 22-year-old Richard Brachle was convicted on three counts of animal abuse in Stanton County Court.

Brachle was given the jail sentence after he was charged following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with the deaths of three dogs at his Stanton residence earlier this summer. 

He received 30 days in jail for each count that are to be served consecutively when he was sentenced by Judge Michael Long.

