STANTON - A Stanton man was arrested on assault charges Tuesday evening.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested 29-year-old Hector Medina on felony charges of 2nd degree domestic assault and terroristic threats along with charges of disturbing the peace and criminal mischief.
Medina allegedly assaulted and threatened a female at their Stanton residence resulting in injuries to her that required her to be taken to a Norfolk hospital for treatment.
Medina was out on bond on felony drug charges out of Madison County at the time of the incident.