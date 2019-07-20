STANTON - A Stanton man was arrested Friday night after a pursuit with law enforcement.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office received a complaint of a dirt bike riding on 10th Street in the Stanton Trailer Court in a careless manner.
The motorcycle was observed on 10th Street by the Sheriff’s office and when emergency lights were activated to stop the motorcycle, the motorcycle began to flee at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner driving through the fairgrounds and private yards.
The motorcycle continued to flee for nearly 20 minutes with the Sheriff’s office in pursuit on Stanton streets and Highway 24 before the motorcycle went north on 17th street out of Stanton and then the motorcycle turned west on 837th road and the operator lost control and crashed into a ditch.
The driver was taken into custody and identified as 36-year-old Tanner Pinkston.
Pinkston declined medical treatment at the scene and was then jailed on multiple charges including felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, speeding, driving during suspension, no motorcycle license, no motorcycle helmet.