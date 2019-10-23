NORFOLK - Kids and their family are invited to a “Trunk or Treat” extravaganza Wednesday evening at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Pastor Randy Rasmussen says there will be plenty of candy for the kids.
"In our front parking lot we're going to have a few dozen cars and trucks. The trunks will be open, decorated, and full of candy."
Rasmussen says there will also be pumpkin bowling and pumpkin painting.
He says attendees can also enjoy hot dogs, chips, cupcakes and lemonade.
The free event is set for Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church which is located at the intersection of 13th Street and West Benjamin Avenue.