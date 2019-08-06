NORFOLK - St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a special back to school celebration Wednesday.
Pastor Randy Rasmussen says they’re having a “Back to School Carnival” and St. John’s Youth Group along with volunteers will be hosting a few hundred kids from the community.
"We've got a big bouncy house that kids will enjoy playing with, and we're having all sorts of carnival games that will be there as well so the kids can win prizes. We're also grilling hot dogs and having chips and lemonade."
The free event is set for Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 in St. John’s parking lot.