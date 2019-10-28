OMAHA - The Department of Justice recently partnered with AARP and The Oak Ridge Boys to produce a public service announcement on the dangers of elder fraud.
AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl says the partnership is important to rural America.
“Prevention is key. Fraudsters are targeting and stealing billions of dollars from unsuspecting Americans every year, especially in rural areas. We hope this partnership will help Americans be more aware and better able to identify scams, but most importantly, help combat elder abuse, neglect and financial fraud.”
Voskuhl says according to the Federal Trade Commission, 16.7 million people from across the nation lost nearly $17 billion to identity fraud alone in the past year. And, alleged DNA fraud accounts for $2.1 billion in losses.
He says if you or a family member, friend, or colleague has been a victim of a fraud scheme, please report it to AARP.Org/FraudWatchNetwork.