NORFOLK - Fall is here and that means football, colder weather, and the start of pheasant hunting season.
But before the adults go out hunting next weekend, the youth will get a chance this weekend throughout 14 wildlife management areas in Nebraska.
Northeast District Manager of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Lucas Negus says youth ages 15 or younger can participate in the youth pheasant, quail, and partridge season this weekend.
Negus says the closest wildlife management area to Norfolk would be the Oak Valley WMA.
"We also have two areas closer to Columbus, Wilkinson wildlife management area which is just north of Columbus off of Highway 81 and then George Syas wildlife management area closer to Genoa. A new one we added this year is Powder Creek WMA which is located south of Ponca."
Negus says the youth don’t need any registration or a special permit, however they need to be hunting with one licensed adult.
He says youth are allowed to harvest two pheasants per day.