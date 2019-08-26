WASHINGTON - The U.S./China trade war is still no closer to a resolution and may not be until after the next presidential election.
Kyle McCann with Farm Bureau, points out the soybean crop is the most affected by the war for the second year in a row.
"Last year was absolutely devastating to some because of the way in which the market was hit and the lack of trade at a critical harvest time. This year we haven't had quite the weather issues we had last year which compounded these trade issues but we're still seeing prices lower than what we expected back in the spring."
McCann says the biggest buyer of soybeans is China and the number two export market is Mexico and that country is just a small fraction of what China accounts for.
He says the trade war is very concerning because there’s not a market that will take the place of China so world prices will continue to be impacted.