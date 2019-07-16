LINCOLN - A partnership between the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs is looking to showcase Nebraska veterans' stories.
During a press conference Monday the “Sorghum Cares: Preserving Our Heritage. Building Our Future” initiative was highlighted.
Executive Director Nate Blum says the Sorghum Producers Association will provide access to materials and serve as a liaison for volunteers taking part in the project.
"This is a first of its kind partnership between a producers association, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and Humanities Nebraska and we are excited to be the tip of the spear in that regard in serving and recording these histories for the Library of Congress as part of the 'Veterans History Project.' Every story is important. I tell the most interesting interview I've ever done was with an accountant who was doing payroll two miles away from the Battle of the Bulge as it was going on."
Governor Pete Ricketts says the only reason we have the freedoms we have today is because of the sacrifices the veterans have made for nearly 250 years.