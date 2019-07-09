HUMPHREY - Several people were injured in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 91 in Humphrey.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash occurred when a Ford Transit van was traveling northbound on Highway 81, and as the van approached the intersection, a semi-tractor/trailer traveling westbound on Highway 91 pulled out in front of the van.
The van collided with the driver’s side of the semi, just behind the driver’s door.
The driver of the van 35-year-old Amy Jackson of Columbus, and her eight children, ranging from 2-years-old to 15-years-old were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
An eight-year-old child was transported by helicopter to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jackson and the remaining seven children were transported to Columbus Community Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi 65-year-old Duane Seamann of Spalding, was not injured in the crash.
The semi was hauling rock, and the accident remains under investigation.