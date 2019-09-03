NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraska will benefit from some grant funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Mark Traynowicz, state engineer for the Nebraska DOT tells News Talk WJAG the funding is part of the Competitive Highway Bridge Program.
Traynowicz says the $8.5 million will be used to replace bridges in northeast Nebraska.
"There's actually seven sites northeast of Norfolk and they normally would've been four different projects on three different state highways if we would've done it through our normal process. What we're able to do with the grant is put all four projects together."
Traynowicz adds the bridges are each more than 60 years old, and on three rural state highways – US-81, Highway 57 and Highway 116.
Construction is expected to begin in 2021.