Services Friday for Burney

HARTINGTON - Funeral services for Joan Burney age 90 of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Reverend Owen Korte officiating.
Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at the church, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil at 7:00.
Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
Joan Burney is widely known throughout Nebraska for her newspaper columns.
Her columns appeared in Cedar County News, Norfolk Daily News, Sioux City Journal, Maverick Media Newspapers, Hastings Tribune, Missouri Valley Obvserver, Catholic Voice, Nebraska Farmer, Colorado Farmer, Rancher, Oklahoma and Texas Farmer Stockman, Nebraska Cattleman and, occasionally, Omaha World Herald, Catholic Digest, Common Lot and others.
Burney also organized Grandparents against Drugs and was involved in setting up Mothers of Young Children programs.
She died on Saturday at the Country House in Lincoln.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.