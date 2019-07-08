LINCOLN - ServeNebraska is accepting nominations for the 5th annual Step Forward awards.
Executive Director Cathy Plager says businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to submit nomination forms.
Plager says the Step Forward Awards is a recognition program that ServeNebraska develop in conjunction with Governor Ricketts’ office to honor those who make a significance contribution through volunteerism.
She says every day volunteers across the state step forward going the extra mile for their communities.
Nominations will be accepted until August 31, and finalists and award recipients will be selected by Governor Ricketts.
If you want to submit a nomination you can go to the website Serve.Nebraska.Gov.