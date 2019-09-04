LINCOLN - Natural disasters can strike anytime and when they do it’s important you’re as prepared as possible.
September is National Preparedness Month and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone to prepare for the unexpected.
Public Information Officer Jodie Fawl says this year’s theme is “Prepared, Not Scared.” Take steps to: be informed, make a plan, and build a kit.
Fawl says it’s important to put more than what you might need in a kit.
"You need to have water and food. If you have young children you'll want to have activities for them. You'll also need a small crowbar, medications, cash, first aid supplies, and food and water for your pets."
Fawl says your family also needs to have an emergency response plan, a place everyone knows where to meet in case of a natural disaster.
For more information visit NEMA.Nebraska.Gov.