Secretary Perdue on Japan Agreement

WASHINGOTN D.C. - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement regarding the new trade agreement between the United States and Japan:
“Japan is a significant market for United States agriculture exports, making today a good day for American agriculture.
By removing existing barriers for our products, we will be able to sell more to the Japanese markets. At the same time we will be able to close gaps to better allow us to compete on a level playing field with our competitors.
I thank President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for their constant support of America’s farmers and ranchers and their hard work negotiating better trade deals around the globe.”
President Donald Trump says he hopes to sign an official agreement with Japan Prime Minister Shinzō Abe at the upcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York which starts September 17.