MADISON - The search continues for a Norfolk man after he fled from the Madison County Courthouse Thursday.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol are searching for 20-year-old Pacey Nicklen.
Nicklen is an African American man, six foot tall, and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He’s wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Volk told the Norfolk Daily News they used two K-9s to track the search and aerial drones to run thermal through the fields.
Law enforcement are saying Nicklen is a fugitive from justice and is subject to immediate arrest for escape, a class III felony.
If sighted please call 911 immediately, and anyone who hides or assists Nicklen is subject to arrest for harboring a fugitive.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Department at (402) 454-2110.