NORFOLK - As you keep a look out on your soybean fields, make sure you’re scouting for soybean cyst nematodes.
Extension Educator for Burt County John Wilson says since being identified in Nebraska over 30 years ago, soybean cyst nematodes have cost farmers over $1 billion in lost yields.
Wilson says there are two ways you can detect the disease in your fields, a close visual observation of the root system and collecting a soil sample to be analyzed.
He says also look closely for small, off white to tan "bumps" on the roots, smaller than the normal nitrogen fixing nodules you normally see.
Wilson says sometimes it’s better to submit a soil sample to identify if soybean cyst nematodes are in your field.
For more information or to submit a soil sample, contact your local extension office.