CONCORD - Learn about science and agriculture at the University of Nebraska’s Haskell Ag Laboratory this week.
Assistant Extension Educator Sarah Roberts says the Science and Ag Family Field Day will be organized into two tracks: agriculture; and science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, or STEAM.
"The University has a science literacy initiative going on, and so that's what we wanted to do something that goes along with that. This year is also the 150th anniversary for the University so this is a celebration for that too."
Roberts says a variety of activities and booths will be available all day including Nebraska Extension’s Mobile Beef Lab, science literacy trailer, and robotics.
She says a free lunch, sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board, will also be served.
It’s set for Wednesday 8:30 to 3:30 at the Haskell Ag Lab just outside of Concord.