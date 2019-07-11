WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse is calling for billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for recent sex trafficking charges.
Sasse tells News Talk WJAG since 2018 he has repeatedly pushed the Department of Justice to investigate the “sweetheart” deal Epstein received in Florida back in 2008.
Sasse, who is the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee, says two new investigations have been launched the first into Epstein’s alleged crimes in New York, and the DOJ has opened an internal investigation into the handling of Epstein a decade ago.
"Tragically the growth of slavery around the world is at an all time high. There is more economic and sex slavery across the globe now than in any point in human history. We need to break these trafficking organizations. One of the ways you do that is by sending a signal that even if you're a billionaire connected to all the powerful, the Department of Justice is still coming after you."
Sasse says this shouldn’t be about any politician or political party, but instead about getting justice for the dozens of victims.
In regards to calls for the resignation of labor secretary Alexander Acosta -who was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida back in 2008 – Sasse says his view is to let the process of the investigations play out.